Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

