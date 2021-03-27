HC Wainwright Boosts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $20.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.77.

EOLS stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

