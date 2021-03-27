Brown Advisory Inc. Has $257,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

