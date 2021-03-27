Brown Advisory Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Insiders sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

