Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,014 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,699,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

