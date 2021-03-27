Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $215,867.36 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48.

Shares of SFIX opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

