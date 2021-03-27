Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 14,421 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical volume of 1,534 call options.

MX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.