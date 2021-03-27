ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.