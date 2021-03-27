Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €115.13 and its 200 day moving average is €108.30. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

