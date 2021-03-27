adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €358.00 ($421.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €283.28 ($333.27).

adidas stock opened at €261.70 ($307.88) on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50 day moving average is €286.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €281.57.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

