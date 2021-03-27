Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $37,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.92 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

