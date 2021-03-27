ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

