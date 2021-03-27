LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,330 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

