ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.34 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -33.75. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,252 in the last quarter.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.