Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $252,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.58 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

