Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,413,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

