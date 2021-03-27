Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.
Ontrak stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.52.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
