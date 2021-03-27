ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 345,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 229,116 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

