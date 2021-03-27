Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 619 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:JBL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

