Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $26,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $77.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

