Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of INVA stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.