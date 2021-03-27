Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Total by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT opened at $46.68 on Friday. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.