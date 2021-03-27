Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 47,871 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

