Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,038 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,336 shares of company stock valued at $24,099,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

