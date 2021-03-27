LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

PLW stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

