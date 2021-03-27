Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $171,400.78 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,728,031.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

ELVT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

