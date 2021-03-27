Insider Selling: MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTZ opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $53,195,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

