Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.48 million and a PE ratio of 27.24.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

