XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.82.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.