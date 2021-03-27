Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $29,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $709,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC opened at $135.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.85, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

