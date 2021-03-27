Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 182 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP opened at $177.48 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.