Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $440.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $410.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $410.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $289.59 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

