Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 65,709 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $52.86 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $1,618,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,600 shares of company stock worth $7,336,485 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.