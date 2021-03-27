Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN opened at $112.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

