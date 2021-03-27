Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,791,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.