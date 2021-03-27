Christian Beedgen Sells 40,000 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $745,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $192,100.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

