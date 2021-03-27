The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE THG opened at $131.11 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

