Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 217,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $36,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Navient by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

