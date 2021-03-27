Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $149,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

