CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

CURI stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

