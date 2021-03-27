Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 287,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

