VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 293.3% in March

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $61.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

