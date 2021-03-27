VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 293.3% in March

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $61.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
