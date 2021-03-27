AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 298.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,044 shares in the last quarter.

