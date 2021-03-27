Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 6,050 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 198.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

