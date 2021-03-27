M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,205 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 130.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.