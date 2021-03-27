Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 83,001 XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on XpresSpa Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

