Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 251.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after buying an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after buying an additional 569,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 94,988 shares during the period. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of HRTX opened at $15.23 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

