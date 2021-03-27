Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 124,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.