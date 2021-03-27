Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.