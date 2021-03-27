Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,706 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tivity Health were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,334,000 after buying an additional 163,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.